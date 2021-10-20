Beaxy Achieves Market Capitalization of $714,769.26 (BXY)

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 20th. Beaxy has a market capitalization of $714,769.26 and approximately $508.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Beaxy has traded 23.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Beaxy coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Beaxy alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001567 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.05 or 0.00040803 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002311 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $123.33 or 0.00193198 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.21 or 0.00094315 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001569 BTC.

Beaxy Coin Profile

BXY is a coin. It was first traded on February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 291,573,267 coins. Beaxy’s official message board is medium.com/beaxy-exchange . The official website for Beaxy is beaxy.com . The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange . Beaxy’s official Twitter account is @BeaxyExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Beaxy is a cryptocurrency exchange built by coders and traders to help the trading community with their needs. The Beaxy conducts an IP whitelisting process to new users, utilises hot & cold wallets, and has the exchange vetted by white-hackers to protect the traders. On the Beaxy Exchange platform, the traders have at their disposal different order types such as including limits, stops, trailing orders, OSO, etc. Beaxy has two tokens in use on the ecosystem, BXY and PLS. The BXY is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used to mitigate the fees and ease the transactions within the Beaxy network. The PLS provides loyalty rewards to qualified holders, to be a qualified holder the users need to convert their BXY to PLS. “

Buying and Selling Beaxy

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beaxy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beaxy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beaxy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beaxy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.