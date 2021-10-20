Beaxy (BXY) Reaches Market Cap of $678,517.52

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. Beaxy has a total market capitalization of $678,517.52 and approximately $14.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beaxy coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Beaxy has traded down 29.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001547 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00042381 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $126.07 or 0.00195104 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.86 or 0.00094190 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001547 BTC.

Beaxy Coin Profile

Beaxy (BXY) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 291,573,267 coins. Beaxy’s official Twitter account is @BeaxyExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange . Beaxy’s official message board is medium.com/beaxy-exchange . Beaxy’s official website is beaxy.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Beaxy is a cryptocurrency exchange built by coders and traders to help the trading community with their needs. The Beaxy conducts an IP whitelisting process to new users, utilises hot & cold wallets, and has the exchange vetted by white-hackers to protect the traders. On the Beaxy Exchange platform, the traders have at their disposal different order types such as including limits, stops, trailing orders, OSO, etc. Beaxy has two tokens in use on the ecosystem, BXY and PLS. The BXY is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used to mitigate the fees and ease the transactions within the Beaxy network. The PLS provides loyalty rewards to qualified holders, to be a qualified holder the users need to convert their BXY to PLS. “

Buying and Selling Beaxy

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beaxy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beaxy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

