bebe stores (OTCMKTS:BEBE) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.29

bebe stores, inc. (OTCMKTS:BEBE)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.29 and traded as high as $8.80. bebe stores shares last traded at $8.80, with a volume of 253 shares.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This is a positive change from bebe stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.82%.

bebe stores, inc. engages in the provision of chic and contemporary fashion merchandise. It offers its products under bebe brand. The company was founded by Manny Mashouf in June 1976 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

