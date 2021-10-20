Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Acquired by Altman Advisors Inc.

Altman Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 127.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,494 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,434 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and accounts for approximately 1.5% of Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $2,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter worth about $414,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter worth about $39,000. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total value of $64,451.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,355.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.58, for a total value of $97,361.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,093 shares of company stock valued at $2,330,578 over the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.00.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock traded up $2.47 on Wednesday, reaching $245.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,335. The company has a market capitalization of $70.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.11, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $226.15 and a 52-week high of $267.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $250.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

