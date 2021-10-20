Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.99 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) to post $1.99 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.08 billion and the lowest is $1.96 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond posted sales of $2.62 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will report full year sales of $8.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.06 billion to $8.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $8.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.52 billion to $8.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bed Bath & Beyond.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 30th. The retailer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 9.10%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 1st quarter worth $1,364,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 1st quarter worth $244,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,667 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 9,110 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,634 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 607,259 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $17,701,000 after purchasing an additional 14,910 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBBY opened at $14.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.11 and a 200 day moving average of $26.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 1.82. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 12 month low of $13.76 and a 12 month high of $53.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.