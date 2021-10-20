Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,221 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,554 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.05% of Bed Bath & Beyond worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 47.8% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 4.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,467 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 3.5% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 15,348 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,887 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 150.7% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BBBY. TheStreet lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $33.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.92.

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock opened at $14.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 1.82. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.76 and a 52 week high of $53.90.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 30th. The retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 1.02%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bed Bath & Beyond Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.