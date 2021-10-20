Beefy.Finance (BIFI) Price Tops $1,218.90 on Top Exchanges

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 20th. In the last week, Beefy.Finance has traded 17.9% higher against the dollar. Beefy.Finance has a total market cap of $87.76 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beefy.Finance coin can now be purchased for $1,218.90 or 0.01944209 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Beefy.Finance alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.83 or 0.00096114 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $243.91 or 0.00373104 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00013554 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.85 or 0.00034948 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00008849 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Beefy.Finance Coin Profile

BIFI uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. Beefy.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beefyfinance . Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . Beefy.Finance’s official website is beefy.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Beefy.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beefy.Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beefy.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beefy.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beefy.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.