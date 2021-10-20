Beer Money Trading Down 0.2% Over Last Week (BEER)

Beer Money (CURRENCY:BEER) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 20th. Over the last seven days, Beer Money has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. One Beer Money coin can currently be bought for $0.0091 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Beer Money has a market cap of $325,928.31 and $6,586.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001552 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.52 or 0.00042731 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.32 or 0.00196123 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.98 or 0.00094678 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001552 BTC.

About Beer Money

Beer Money (BEER) is a coin. It launched on December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 357,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,900,000 coins. The official website for Beer Money is beer-money.io . Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Beer Money is www.medium.com/@beermoney

According to CryptoCompare, “Beautiful Bubble Lda (BB) is a British owned Portuguese limited liability company operating Brewery Consortium and Algarve Rock Craft Brewery (AR) based in Faro, Portugal. They offer a new convertible CryptoCurrency: Brewery Consortium Coin (BEER), created as an ERC20 derivative token of Ethereum and linked to the tangible assets and value of a growing craft beer brewing company and partners (Brewery Consortium partners). “

