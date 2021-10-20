Beetle Coin (BEET) Market Capitalization Hits $89,650.79

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded 7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 20th. One Beetle Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Beetle Coin has a market capitalization of $89,650.79 and approximately $6,095.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Beetle Coin has traded 3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin Profile

Beetle Coin (CRYPTO:BEET) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 276,709,240 coins. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beetle Coin’s official website is beetlecoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Beetle Coin is an open source decentralized cryptocurrency which provides instant and low fees transaction all around the world through the Beetlecoin Network. The users can participate in the operation of Beetle by allocating computing power in staking the coins. On average, Beetle coin block requires one minute to generate a new block, and all transactions are carried out over the internet. “

Buying and Selling Beetle Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beetle Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beetle Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

