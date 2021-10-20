Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $132.32

Begbies Traynor Group plc (LON:BEG)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 132.32 ($1.73) and traded as high as GBX 147.40 ($1.93). Begbies Traynor Group shares last traded at GBX 142.60 ($1.86), with a volume of 145,801 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently commented on BEG shares. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Begbies Traynor Group from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 163 ($2.13) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Get Begbies Traynor Group alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of £217.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,426.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 136.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 132.32.

Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, large corporations, and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Business Recovery and Financial Advisory Services, and Property Services. It offers business rescue, closure, and personal insolvency solutions; advise for corporate and commercial finance, restructuring and turnaround, financial consulting and options, forensic accounting and technology, investigations, and corporate solutions; and red flag alert services, as well as personal insolvency solutions comprising individual voluntary arrangement, bankruptcy, debt arrangement scheme, sequestration, and trust deed services.

Further Reading: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Begbies Traynor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Begbies Traynor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.