Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BDRFY. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Get Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of BDRFY opened at $21.64 on Wednesday. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $19.70 and a twelve month high of $25.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.59.

Beiersdorf AG is engaged in the development, manufacture, and distribution of skin and personal care products. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer and Tesa. The Consumer segment concentrates on the international skin and body care markets. The Tesa segment manufactures self-adhesive products and solutions for industry, craft businesses, and consumers.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.