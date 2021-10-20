Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $15.30

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.30 and traded as low as $13.69. Bel Fuse shares last traded at $13.69, with a volume of 301 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Bel Fuse in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded Bel Fuse from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $169.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.30.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $138.74 million during the quarter. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 4.51%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BELFA. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Bel Fuse by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 101,295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. 6.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bel Fuse Company Profile (NASDAQ:BELFA)

Bel Fuse, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. It operates through the following segments: Cinch Connectivity Solutions; Power Solutions and Protection; Magnetic Solutions; and Corporate. The company was founded by Elliot Bernstein in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

