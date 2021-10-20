Bella Protocol Trading Up 11.6% This Week (BEL)

Bella Protocol (CURRENCY:BEL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. In the last week, Bella Protocol has traded 11.6% higher against the dollar. One Bella Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $2.38 or 0.00003613 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bella Protocol has a total market cap of $114.31 million and approximately $16.25 million worth of Bella Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001516 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.44 or 0.00041630 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.03 or 0.00191192 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.24 or 0.00092898 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001517 BTC.

About Bella Protocol

Bella Protocol (BEL) is a coin. It was first traded on September 9th, 2020. Bella Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,000,000 coins. Bella Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@Bellaofficial . Bella Protocol’s official website is bella.fi . Bella Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BellaProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bella Protocol aims to solve current pain points in the DeFi user experience, such as high gas fees and a steep learning curve, and to onboard more users into the DeFi ecosystem. Bella Protocol offers a suite of DeFi products for a streamlined crypto banking experience. Bella provides diversified cross-platform yield farming strategies with auto-rebalancing, and caters to both new and experienced users on-chain or via Bella's custodian service. The project also minimizes the transaction gas fees involved by aggregating transactions and interacting with smart contracts in batches (once every 12 hours). “

