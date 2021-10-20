Bellway (LON:BWY) Price Target Raised to GBX 4,200 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bellway (LON:BWY) had its price target raised by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,100 ($53.57) to GBX 4,200 ($54.87) in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.09% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,920 ($51.22) target price on shares of Bellway in a report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,920 ($51.22) target price on shares of Bellway in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bellway in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,075 ($53.24) target price on shares of Bellway in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,937.09 ($51.44).

LON:BWY opened at GBX 3,331 ($43.52) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,376.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,433.68. The stock has a market cap of £4.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.54. Bellway has a 1 year low of GBX 2,245 ($29.33) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,756 ($49.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 4.32.

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

