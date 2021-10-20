Bellway (LON:BWY) Price Target Raised to GBX 4,200 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bellway (LON:BWY) had its price target raised by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,100 ($53.57) to GBX 4,200 ($54.87) in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.09% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,920 ($51.22) target price on shares of Bellway in a report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,920 ($51.22) target price on shares of Bellway in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bellway in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,075 ($53.24) target price on shares of Bellway in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,937.09 ($51.44).

LON:BWY opened at GBX 3,331 ($43.52) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,376.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,433.68. The stock has a market cap of £4.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.54. Bellway has a 1 year low of GBX 2,245 ($29.33) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,756 ($49.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 4.32.

Bellway Company Profile

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

Analyst Recommendations for Bellway (LON:BWY)

