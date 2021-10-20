Bellway p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Bellway p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Bellway in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Bellway alerts:

OTCMKTS BLWYF remained flat at $$46.40 during trading hours on Wednesday. Bellway has a 52-week low of $44.37 and a 52-week high of $46.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.85.

Bellway Plc is a holding company, which engages in the house building business. Its activities include building and selling of new and second hand homes. The company was founded by Russell Bell, John Bell and John Thomas Bell in 1946 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Bellway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.