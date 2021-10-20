Bellway’s (BLWYF) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bellway (OTCMKTS:BLWYF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

BLWYF remained flat at $$46.40 during trading on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.69 and its 200 day moving average is $47.85. Bellway has a fifty-two week low of $44.37 and a fifty-two week high of $46.40.

About Bellway

Bellway Plc is a holding company, which engages in the house building business. Its activities include building and selling of new and second hand homes. The company was founded by Russell Bell, John Bell and John Thomas Bell in 1946 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

