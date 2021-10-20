Belt Finance Price Hits $7.02 on Exchanges (BELT)

Belt Finance (CURRENCY:BELT) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. Over the last week, Belt Finance has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Belt Finance has a market capitalization of $52.83 million and $1.94 million worth of Belt Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Belt Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $7.02 or 0.00010629 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001515 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.53 or 0.00067466 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.06 or 0.00071311 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.86 or 0.00101302 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65,953.63 or 0.99932148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,121.09 or 0.06244219 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00021363 BTC.

Belt Finance Profile

Belt Finance’s total supply is 7,530,391 coins. Belt Finance’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

