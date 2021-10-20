Belt One Day Trading Volume Tops $25.90 Million (BELT)

Belt (CURRENCY:BELT) traded 39.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 20th. During the last week, Belt has traded up 83.4% against the dollar. One Belt coin can currently be bought for approximately $39.41 or 0.00103409 BTC on major exchanges. Belt has a total market capitalization of $71.12 million and approximately $25.90 million worth of Belt was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001515 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.46 or 0.00067359 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.96 or 0.00071135 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66.88 or 0.00101325 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $65,899.76 or 0.99833989 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,097.44 or 0.06207356 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00021286 BTC.

Belt Coin Profile

Belt’s total supply is 1,819,662 coins and its circulating supply is 1,804,603 coins. Belt’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Belt Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Belt should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Belt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

