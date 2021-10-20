Benchmark Protocol (MARK) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $83,174.00

Benchmark Protocol (CURRENCY:MARK) traded up 8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 20th. Benchmark Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.20 million and approximately $83,174.00 worth of Benchmark Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Benchmark Protocol has traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar. One Benchmark Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $1.55 or 0.00002321 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Benchmark Protocol alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00041166 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002293 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.73 or 0.00190166 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.72 or 0.00092616 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Benchmark Protocol Profile

MARK is a coin. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Benchmark Protocol’s total supply is 4,863,898 coins and its circulating supply is 2,714,881 coins. Benchmark Protocol’s official website is benchmarkprotocol.finance . Benchmark Protocol’s official message board is benchmarkprotocol.medium.com . Benchmark Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Benchmark_DeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Benchmark Protocol is a DeFi (Decentralized Finance) protocol that connects traditional financial markets to DeFi markets. The protocol is a rules-based, non-dilutive, supply-elastic collateral utility that also acts as a hedging device. Supply is adjusted based on the Volatility Indexes (VIX) and deviations from the target metric – equal to 1 Special Drawing Rights (SDR) unit. Employing the SDR creates a larger use case rather than exposure to just one currency; the application of this creates a larger user base and delineated exposure to markets around the world. The DeFi space needs a collateral utility that retains its efficacy and increases inherent, baseline liquidity during periods of high volatility. “

Buying and Selling Benchmark Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Benchmark Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Benchmark Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Benchmark Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Benchmark Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Benchmark Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.