BENQI 1-Day Volume Reaches $6.04 Million (QI)

BENQI (CURRENCY:QI) traded up 15.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. BENQI has a market capitalization of $40.34 million and $6.04 million worth of BENQI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BENQI has traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BENQI coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000186 BTC on popular exchanges.

About BENQI

BENQI’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 325,692,000 coins. BENQI’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QiSwap is a fully decentralized protocol that automatically provides liquidity for QTUM based on automated market-making (AMM) algorithms. “

BENQI Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BENQI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BENQI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BENQI using one of the exchanges listed above.

