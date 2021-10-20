Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its position in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) by 68.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,700 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $2,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oribel Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 9,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 906.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. 32.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BSY stock opened at $57.89 on Wednesday. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $31.14 and a 52-week high of $71.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 113.51.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 74.37%. The business had revenue of $222.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.45 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

BSY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Griffin Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.47 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bentley Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.58.

In other Bentley Systems news, Director Brian F. Hughes sold 2,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $151,755.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Keith A. Bentley sold 85,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.86, for a total transaction of $5,102,466.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 16,736,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,001,823,484.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 336,340 shares of company stock worth $20,381,284 over the last ninety days. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

