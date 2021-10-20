Berenberg Bank Trims Umicore (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Target Price to €60.00

Umicore (OTCMKTS:UMICY) had its price target cut by Berenberg Bank from €62.00 ($72.94) to €60.00 ($70.59) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on UMICY. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Umicore in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Umicore in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Umicore in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Umicore in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Umicore presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Get Umicore alerts:

Shares of UMICY stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $14.70. 25,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,622. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.63 and a 200-day moving average of $15.28. Umicore has a one year low of $8.78 and a one year high of $17.71.

Umicore engages in the materials technology business. It operates through the following business segments: Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, Recycling, and Corporate. The Catalysis segment is consist of automotive catalysts for gasoline and diesel light and heavy duty diesel applications, including on-road and non-on-road vehicles.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Umicore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umicore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.