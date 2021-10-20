Berry Data 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $242,572.00 (BRY)

Berry Data (CURRENCY:BRY) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. During the last week, Berry Data has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Berry Data coin can currently be purchased for about $0.82 or 0.00001227 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Berry Data has a total market capitalization of $1.63 million and approximately $242,572.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001503 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.45 or 0.00066838 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.31 or 0.00071147 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.13 or 0.00100953 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66,428.42 or 0.99891554 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,064.10 or 0.06111374 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00021185 BTC.

Berry Data Profile

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

Buying and Selling Berry Data

