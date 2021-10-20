Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.20.

XAIR has been the subject of a number of research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$17.00 target price on shares of Beyond Air in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$11.00 price objective on shares of Beyond Air in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beyond Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Beyond Air by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Beyond Air by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 47,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Beyond Air by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Beyond Air by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Beyond Air by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 56,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 8,524 shares during the period. 18.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XAIR traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $9.90. 3,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,473. Beyond Air has a 12 month low of $4.62 and a 12 month high of $12.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 9.11 and a quick ratio of 9.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.45 and a beta of -0.46.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.10). Beyond Air had a negative return on equity of 94.09% and a negative net margin of 2,617.28%. Equities research analysts expect that Beyond Air will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Beyond Air

Beyond Air, Inc is a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the developing a nitric oxide generator and delivery system that uses nitric oxide generated from ambient air and delivers precise amounts of nitric oxide to the lungs for the potential treatment of respiratory and other diseases.

