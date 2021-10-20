Beyond Finance (BYN) Price Reaches $0.76 on Top Exchanges

Beyond Finance (CURRENCY:BYN) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 20th. Beyond Finance has a market capitalization of $6.61 million and $182,034.00 worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Beyond Finance has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. One Beyond Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.76 or 0.00001157 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001529 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.28 or 0.00069260 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.87 or 0.00073230 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.77 or 0.00103668 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,391.60 or 1.00028217 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,209.21 or 0.06438743 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00022544 BTC.

About Beyond Finance

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,739,305 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Buying and Selling Beyond Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beyond Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beyond Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beyond Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

