Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Stock Position Lifted by Natixis

Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 32.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BYND. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Beyond Meat by 23.6% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,384,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602,561 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Beyond Meat by 13.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,456,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,926,000 after purchasing an additional 519,411 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Beyond Meat during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,756,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Beyond Meat by 4,991.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 248,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,109,000 after purchasing an additional 243,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Beyond Meat by 100.4% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 306,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,854,000 after purchasing an additional 153,432 shares in the last quarter. 51.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BYND shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Beyond Meat from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beyond Meat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

Shares of Beyond Meat stock opened at $107.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.77. The company has a current ratio of 17.68, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.80 and a 1-year high of $221.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.12 and a beta of 1.63.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $149.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.24 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 20.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

