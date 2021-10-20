BH Macro (LON:BHMG) Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of BH Macro Limited (LON:BHMG) dropped 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 3,530 ($46.12) and last traded at GBX 3,530 ($46.12). Approximately 25,142 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 40,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,560 ($46.51).

The company has a market cap of £966.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,562.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,424.31.

In other news, insider Claire Whittet purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,521 ($46.00) per share, for a total transaction of £52,815 ($69,003.14). Also, insider John Le Poidevin purchased 2,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,540 ($46.25) per share, with a total value of £80,004 ($104,525.74).

BH Macro Limited is a feeder fund launched and managed by Brevan Howard Asset Management LLP. It invests its entire corpus in the Brevan Howard Master Fund Limited. BH Macro Limited was formed on January 17, 2007 and is domiciled in Guernsey, Channel Islands.

