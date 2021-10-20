BHP Group (LON:BHP) Receives “Hold” Rating from Berenberg Bank

BHP Group (LON:BHP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,500 ($32.66) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,810 ($36.71) to GBX 2,850 ($37.24) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,326.67 ($30.40).

BHP opened at GBX 1,979.40 ($25.86) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,064.44 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,147.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.79, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of £100.12 billion and a PE ratio of 12.04. BHP Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,505 ($32.73).

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

