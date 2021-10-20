BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $71.00 price target on the mining company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $80.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.02% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays lowered BHP Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded BHP Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $594.25.
Shares of BHP stock traded down $0.83 on Wednesday, reaching $57.25. 54,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,613,638. The stock has a market cap of $84.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.90. BHP Group has a one year low of $46.90 and a one year high of $82.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.88.
BHP Group Company Profile
BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.
