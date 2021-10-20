BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $71.00 price target on the mining company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $80.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.02% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays lowered BHP Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded BHP Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $594.25.

Shares of BHP stock traded down $0.83 on Wednesday, reaching $57.25. 54,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,613,638. The stock has a market cap of $84.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.90. BHP Group has a one year low of $46.90 and a one year high of $82.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHP. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 12.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,353 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 52,168 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in BHP Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 11,167 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in BHP Group by 13.9% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in BHP Group by 4.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,170 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. 5.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

