BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) CFO Sells $547,900.00 in Stock

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) CFO Robert Alvarez sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.79, for a total transaction of $547,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Robert Alvarez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 16th, Robert Alvarez sold 30,000 shares of BigCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.61, for a total transaction of $1,698,300.00.

On Thursday, August 19th, Robert Alvarez sold 20,000 shares of BigCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.32, for a total transaction of $1,086,400.00.

BIGC stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.91. 494,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,642,702. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of -82.03 and a beta of 1.35. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.17 and a twelve month high of $96.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.19.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $49.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.76 million. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 25.66% and a negative return on equity of 22.20%. On average, equities research analysts expect that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Matrix Capital Management Company LP boosted its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 4,700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,124,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 5,761.1% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,443,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,859,000 after buying an additional 4,368,102 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,837,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,130,000 after buying an additional 1,249,221 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,305,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,610,000 after buying an additional 541,793 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,658,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,571,000 after buying an additional 1,229,922 shares during the period. 66.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

