BillionHappiness (BHC) Price Up 147.6% Over Last 7 Days

BillionHappiness (CURRENCY:BHC) traded up 40.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 20th. BillionHappiness has a market capitalization of $7.57 million and approximately $671,356.00 worth of BillionHappiness was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BillionHappiness has traded 147.6% higher against the dollar. One BillionHappiness coin can currently be bought for about $151.32 or 0.00232998 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BillionHappiness Profile

BillionHappiness (BHC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. BillionHappiness’ total supply is 50,000 coins. BillionHappiness’ official Twitter account is @BHC_Happiness and its Facebook page is accessible here . BillionHappiness’ official website is billionhappiness.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BighanCoin is a Proof of Work Quark cryptocurrency. It is an international free trade service for online and offline consumer spending. “

Buying and Selling BillionHappiness

