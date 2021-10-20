Binance Coin (BNB) 1-Day Volume Hits $1.60 Billion

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 20th. Binance Coin has a market capitalization of $81.66 billion and approximately $1.60 billion worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Binance Coin coin can now be bought for about $489.59 or 0.00760773 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Binance Coin has traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar.
About Binance Coin
Binance Coin is a PoSA coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 166,801,148 coins. Binance Coin’s official website is www.binance.com. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Binance Coin
