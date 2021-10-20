BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.25

BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.25 and traded as high as $3.26. BIO-key International shares last traded at $3.15, with a volume of 41,022 shares.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.46. The company has a market capitalization of $24.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.01.

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.99 million for the quarter. BIO-key International had a negative return on equity of 33.17% and a negative net margin of 135.97%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BIO-key International stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) by 93.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,937 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 30,936 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.82% of BIO-key International worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

BIO-key International Company Profile (NASDAQ:BKYI)

BIO-key International, Inc engages in the provision of identity and access management (IAM) platform. The firm’s products include multi-factor authentication, self-service password reset, single sign-on, fingerprint scanners, and civil and large-scale identification. It offers its services to the education, financial, government, healthcare, manufacturing, and retail industries.

