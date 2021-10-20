Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $18.85-19.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $18.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.8-10.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.75 billion.

Shares of BIIB opened at $268.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $311.34 and a 200-day moving average of $312.69. The company has a market cap of $39.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41. Biogen has a one year low of $223.25 and a one year high of $468.55.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.26 EPS. Analysts expect that Biogen will post 18.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BIIB. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $400.00 to $398.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Biogen from $442.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Biogen from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $395.00 to $290.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $381.74.

About Biogen

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.