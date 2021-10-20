Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target Lowered to $390.00 at Piper Sandler

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $460.00 to $390.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 46.45% from the stock’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q3 2021 earnings at $3.71 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $18.47 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $427.00 to $327.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Biogen from $442.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $341.00 to $326.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Biogen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Biogen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.63.

Shares of BIIB stock traded down $1.83 on Wednesday, hitting $266.30. 112,284 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,398,310. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $311.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $312.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41. Biogen has a twelve month low of $223.25 and a twelve month high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. Biogen had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.84 earnings per share. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 18.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the first quarter valued at $1,902,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in Biogen by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 49,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,261,000 after purchasing an additional 9,268 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Biogen by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,316 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Biogen by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 97,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Biogen by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 69,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,097,000 after purchasing an additional 6,401 shares in the last quarter. 83.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

