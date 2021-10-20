BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) EVP Aby J. Mathew Sells 10,000 Shares

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $419,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Aby J. Mathew also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.54, for a total transaction of $465,400.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BLFS traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.45. The company had a trading volume of 157,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,037. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 4.07. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $27.87 and a one year high of $60.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 707.62, a PEG ratio of 91.16 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.65.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.15). BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. The business had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.32 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

BLFS has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised BioLife Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised BioLife Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen upped their price target on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLFS. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 25.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 113.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

