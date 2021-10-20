BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect BioMarin Pharmaceutical to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $501.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.84 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 43.68%. On average, analysts expect BioMarin Pharmaceutical to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $74.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.08 and its 200-day moving average is $78.97. The company has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 3.71. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $71.65 and a 12 month high of $92.57.
About BioMarin Pharmaceutical
BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.
