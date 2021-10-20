BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,920 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $6,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the second quarter worth $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in shares of BioNTech by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $262.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75 and a beta of -1.59. BioNTech SE has a one year low of $75.35 and a one year high of $464.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $321.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.67.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $10.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.35 by $2.42. BioNTech had a return on equity of 159.73% and a net margin of 52.48%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. BioNTech’s quarterly revenue was up 12599.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BioNTech SE will post 37.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on BNTX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $433.00 price objective on BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 price objective on BioNTech in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group set a $300.00 price objective on BioNTech in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.36.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

