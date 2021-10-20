BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) Trading 7.4% Higher

Shares of BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM) traded up 7.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.53 and last traded at $10.46. 81,429 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,670,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.74.

The stock has a market capitalization of $616.42 million, a PE ratio of -18.39 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.22.

BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $445.11 million for the quarter. BIT Mining had a negative return on equity of 14.90% and a negative net margin of 6.27%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTCM. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in BIT Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,091,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BIT Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,746,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of BIT Mining in the second quarter worth $1,640,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of BIT Mining in the second quarter worth $765,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BIT Mining in the second quarter worth $401,000. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BIT Mining Company Profile (NYSE:BTCM)

BIT Mining Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining enterprise. Its business covers cryptocurrency mining, mining pool, data center operation, and mining machine manufacturing. The company utilizes cryptocurrency mining machines and hydroelectric cryptocurrency mines, the sole purpose of which is to mine bitcoin.

