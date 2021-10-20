BitBall (BTB) Price Reaches $0.0035

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 16.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 20th. One BitBall coin can currently be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BitBall has traded down 22.4% against the US dollar. BitBall has a total market capitalization of $2.28 million and approximately $2.39 million worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BitBall alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,447.07 or 1.00143247 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.41 or 0.00053473 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004148 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.53 or 0.00047469 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004255 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $431.58 or 0.00670983 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001579 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004196 BTC.

About BitBall

BitBall (CRYPTO:BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 643,421,448 coins. BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitBall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitBall and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.