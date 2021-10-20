Bitcashpay (BCP) Tops 1-Day Volume of $113,430.00

Bitcashpay (CURRENCY:BCP) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. One Bitcashpay coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcashpay has a total market cap of $120,676.60 and $113,430.00 worth of Bitcashpay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcashpay has traded down 82.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001552 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.52 or 0.00042731 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.32 or 0.00196123 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.98 or 0.00094678 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001552 BTC.

Bitcashpay (BCP) is a coin. It launched on August 20th, 2020. Bitcashpay’s total supply is 850,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 198,655,033 coins. Bitcashpay’s official Twitter account is @Bitcashpay1

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCashPay Financial Technology Inc. aims to be one of the largest payment solutions that globally provides real-time transaction balance and history. By using BitCashPay App, users will be able to purchase products and services such as mobile minutes, fast food, gasoline, airfare, and more. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcashpay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcashpay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcashpay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

