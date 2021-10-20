bitCNY (BITCNY) 24-Hour Volume Hits $955,104.00

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. bitCNY has a market cap of $4.60 million and $955,104.00 worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, bitCNY has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One bitCNY coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000247 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

bitCNY Profile

bitCNY’s launch date was November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. The official message board for bitCNY is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

bitCNY Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitCNY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy bitCNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

