Bitcoin Atom Market Cap Achieves $2.46 Million (BCA)

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 20th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded down 23% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000202 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Atom has a market capitalization of $2.46 million and approximately $77.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000026 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000039 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Bitcoin Atom

Bitcoin Atom (CRYPTO:BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Atom is bitcoinatom.io . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Atom’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinatom

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Atom

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Atom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

