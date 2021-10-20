Bitcoin Cash Hits Market Capitalization of $12.11 Billion (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 20th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be bought for $641.34 or 0.00987115 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Cash has a total market cap of $12.11 billion and $1.19 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Cash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64,971.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $174.90 or 0.00269195 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $171.90 or 0.00264574 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000911 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00036160 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002527 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Profile

Bitcoin Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,878,006 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org . The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a hard forked version of the original Bitcoin. It is similar to bitcoin with regards to its protocol; Proof of Work SHA-256 hashing, 21,000,000 supply, same block times and reward system. However two main differences are the the blocksize limits, as of August 2017 Bitcoin has a 1MB blocksize limit whereas BCH proposes 8MB blocks. Bitcoin Cash is a proposal from the viaBTC mining pool and the Bitmain mining group to carry out a UAHF (User Activated Hard Fork) on August 1st 12:20 pm UTC. They rejected the agreed consensus (aka BIP-91 or SegWit2x) and have decided to fork the original Bitcoin blockchain and create this new version called “Bitcoin Cash”. Bitcoin Cash can be claimed by BTC owners who have their private keys or store their Bitcoins on a service that will split BCH for the customer. On November 15, 2020, Bitcoin Cash experienced a scheduled upgrade. Bitcoin Cash developers from various full node projects changed the Difficulty Adjustment Algorithm (DAA) to a new DAA called ‘aserti3-2d‘ (or ‘ASERT’ for short). Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash

Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.