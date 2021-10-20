Bitcoin Classic Price Down 28.5% Over Last 7 Days (BXC)

Bitcoin Classic (CURRENCY:BXC) traded 35.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. Bitcoin Classic has a total market capitalization of $83,577.70 and $62.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Classic coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000211 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Classic has traded down 28.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00027079 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000999 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000110 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000011 BTC.

CashHand (CHND) traded up 41.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000288 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoin Classic Coin Profile

Bitcoin Classic (BXC) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Classic’s official message board is t.me/bitcoinxcorg . The official website for Bitcoin Classic is bitcoinxc.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Classic

