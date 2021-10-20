Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Trading Up 1.7% This Week

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 20th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for approximately $69.05 or 0.00107289 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion and approximately $48.89 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Gold alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.16 or 0.00230220 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $80.99 or 0.00125852 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002609 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000315 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.