Bitcoin Interest (BCI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $207,474.64

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 20th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Interest has traded 30.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Interest has a market capitalization of $207,474.64 and approximately $67.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Interest coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0113 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Bitcoin Interest

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Interest’s official website is bitcoininterest.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Interest is a bitcoin fork that occurred at the block height 505083 dated January 22nd. Its focus is towards decentralization of mining – it is based on an enhanced PoW Equihash algorithm in order to create a smooth ASIC resistant mining process. “

Bitcoin Interest Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Interest should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Interest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

