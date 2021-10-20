Bitcoin Private Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $7,889.00 (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded up 8.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 20th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 27.4% higher against the dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.78 or 0.00002670 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $8.50 million and approximately $7,889.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $150.33 or 0.00226062 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $71.66 or 0.00107762 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $83.26 or 0.00125206 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000095 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000303 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

