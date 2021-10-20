Bitcoin SV Price Up 2.4% This Week (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be bought for approximately $175.31 or 0.00263722 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin SV has a total market cap of $3.31 billion and approximately $233.29 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin SV alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,473.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $647.21 or 0.00973631 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.06 or 0.00249815 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.69 or 0.00035636 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00002730 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Coin Profile

BSV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,874,602 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin SV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin SV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.