Bitcoin Zero (BZX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $5.00

Bitcoin Zero (CURRENCY:BZX) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 20th. Bitcoin Zero has a market cap of $38,242.64 and approximately $5.00 worth of Bitcoin Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoin Zero has traded up 16% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Zero coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001517 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.60 or 0.00067675 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.71 or 0.00070874 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.63 or 0.00101115 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,075.31 or 1.00266987 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,066.43 or 0.06170662 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00021157 BTC.

About Bitcoin Zero

Bitcoin Zero’s total supply is 29,010,752 coins. Bitcoin Zero’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinZer0X and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Zero’s official website is www.bitcoinzerox.net . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Zero is /r/BitcoinZeroOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bitcoin Zero Coin Trading

